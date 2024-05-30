(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s sneaker line with basketball star Anthony Edwards has become a smash hit in its first six months on the market, according to footwear retailers.

The shoes are the fastest-growing signature franchise at Foot Locker Inc., the retailer said Thursday, as the 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard establishes himself as one of the National Basketball Association’s top talents.

Edwards debuted his first sneaker, a futuristic shoe with perforated honeycomb sides called the AE 1, with Adidas in December.

Adidas Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden said in March that the Edwards line might be the brand’s best-selling basketball shoe in the past decade, outpacing those of its other stars Damian Lillard and James Harden. Each time Adidas releases the AE 1 in a new color, it sells out, according to Gulden. That’s a positive sign for a brand that has fought to compete with Nike Inc. in its rival’s most dominant sport.

On the secondary market, sales of Edwards’ sneakers surpassed those of Devin Booker’s Nike line and Kawhi Leonard’s shoes with New Balance Athletics Inc. in the early part of the year, according to data from resale site StockX.

Edwards, who’s already a two-time All-Star after being selected as the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, saw his profile skyrocket during this season’s NBA playoffs as Minnesota charged into the Western Conference Finals, where it now trails in a series against the Dallas Mavericks.

