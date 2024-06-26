(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG said that two employees in China have left the company as it investigates allegations of corruption and other misconduct.

The German sneaker maker began investigating after receiving an anonymous letter on June 7 from staff in China outlining potential compliance violations by some employees.

The continuing probe has turned up evidence that one employee violated the company’s code of conduct when it came to interacting with local vendors, Adidas said in an emailed statement. That employee has left the company.

A separate investigation concluded that another employee “failed to meet the company’s leadership expectations of demonstrating mutual respect and trust,” Adidas said. That employee has also left.

Screenshots of the anonymous letter surfaced this month on social media and news websites in China, with the text claiming that Adidas employees had received kickbacks from external service providers and that a senior manager had potentially received “millions of cash” from suppliers and physical items such as real estate.

