Affirm Expects Payment Products to Be Available to US Apple Pay Users This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings, Inc., a buy now, pay later company, said its payment products are expected to be available to Apple Pay users in the US later this year.

The agreement will allow users checking out online or in-app with Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad to be able to apply to pay over time with Affirm, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. Affirm doesn’t expect the partnership to have a material impact on revenue or gross merchandise volume in fiscal year 2025.

Affirm is one of the primary players in the buy now, pay later market, which has continued to grow since its explosion during the pandemic-era days of increased e-commerce shopping. San Francisco-based Affirm — founded by Max Levchin, also a co-founder of PayPal Holdings Inc., is one of the best-known buy now, pay later providers, along with Klarna Bank AB and Block Inc.’s Afterpay.

“This provides users with additional payment choices, and offers the ease, convenience and security of Apple Pay alongside the features users love in Affirm – flexibility, transparency and no late or hidden fees,” an Affirm spokesperson said. “We’ll plan to share more details at a later time.”

Affirm shares gained as much as 11.6% to $33.98 on Tuesday. The company’s shares are down about 36% so far this year.

“The news is a big positive for AFRM, especially since the stock traded down several times in the past when Apple announced its entry into BNPL,” analysts at Mizuho Securities, which has a “buy” rating on the shares, wrote in a report. “Affirm’s strong brand and sophisticated underwriting technology have a moat that Apple likely could not replicate on its own.”

--With assistance from Paige Smith and Bre Bradham.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.