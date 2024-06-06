(Bloomberg) -- Albanian protesters calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign set tires ablaze and hurled stones at police after an Italian investigative report raised allegations about the premier’s involvement in organized crime and corruption.

Two police officers were injured as demonstrations outside parliament in central Tirana took a violent turn, with Rama’s majority inside rejecting an opposition motion for a debate. Several lawmakers called for the premier’s resignation over the report by Italy’s state-owned broadcaster Rai 3.

“Leave and make way for a technical government,” opposition legislator Agron Gjekmarkaj told the chamber on Thursday.

Rama, who met on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to showcase a controversial hub to process migrants seeking asylum in Italy, has forcefully denied the accusations, made by a former deputy Albanian premier in the Rai report.

The Italian media had “smeared the Albanian flag,” Rama said in a video message following the report, accusing Rai of picking up “mud” from his political opponents. He accused the report of exploiting Western European stereotypes against the Balkan nation of 2.8 million.

“Albania is no longer what it used to be, but those who are used to treating us as a third-world country cannot forgive our progress,” Rama said.

A segment of the Rai report included a June 2 conversation with the former deputy prime minister, Arben Ahmetaj, that was caught on camera. Ahmetaj, who lives abroad as he faces corruption-related charges in Albania, is seen describing a network of criminal groups profiting from drug running in Europe and laundering the funds through the country’s construction sector.

“They sell drugs across Europe and transfer the funds to Albania,” Ahmetaj says in the recording. “There is coordination among mafia organizations. They don’t clash because Edi Rama has requested they avoid trouble.”

Italian Deal

The media report, which was aired on Monday, triggered an outcry in Albania among opposition groups. The protest Thursday was called off in the afternoon as temperatures in Tirana rose above 30 degrees C (86 F), but organizers said they would continue next week.

The Rai investigation came amid scrutiny in Italy over Meloni’s deal to divert migrants seeking passage to Italy to processing hubs in Albania. Meloni, speaking alongside Rama on Albania’s Adriatic coast on Wednesday, said the plan would move forward this summer and said it would serve as a template for European governments seeking to restrict migration.

“The project can serve as a huge deterrent for illegal migrants and to stem human trafficking,” Meloni told reporters in Shengjin, while Rama reinforced his denial of the allegations from the Rai report, calling the accusations “lies, big falsehoods.”

Both premiers spent much of the press conference attacking opponents, with Meloni accusing rivals of undermining the Albania pact as well as the Albanian leader. She signaled to Rama that accusations aimed at him served a purpose for Italian domestic politics.

“I would like to tell Prime Minister Rama that he is not the target,” Meloni said.

