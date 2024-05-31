ANC Support Slips Again With 76% of South Africa Voting Districts in

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has suffered further slippage in support with 76% of voting districts tallied.

The electoral commission said the party had polled 41.5% of votes cast on May 29, or a few tenths of a percentage point less than two hours before. That keeps it on track to lose its national majority for the first time since taking power in 1994, as South Africans rebuked it for a decade of sluggish growth and sky-high unemployment.

The tally early on Friday evening also showed the Democratic Alliance taking 22.4% of the ballot, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party — headed by scandal-tainted former President Jacob Zuma — with 12.6% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters on 9.4%.

Bloomberg Terminal clients can click on ELEC ZA for more on South Africa’s elections.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.