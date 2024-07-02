(Bloomberg) -- A business coalition including Apple Inc. and the local unit of Amazon.com Inc. has called on Japan to ramp up emissions reduction targets.

The Japan Climate Leaders Partnership, a coalition of 244 companies that lobbies for the decarbonization of the country’s supply chains, asked the government to cut emissions by over 75% by 2035, from 2013 levels. The group, active since 2009, had previously met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to demand a faster shift away from fossil fuels.

Nations signed up to the Paris Agreement are expected to submit updated climate targets next year. Japan previously pledged to reduce emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030, and the nation’s current plan is labeled “insufficient” by advocacy group Climate Action Tracker as it focuses more on energy security than decarbonization.

The business coalition recommended increasing the share of renewable energy in Japan’s power mix to 60% by 2035. To do so, the nation should speed up rooftop solar installations and set a roadmap to expand the use of floating offshore wind turbines, the group said.

Amazon earlier this year highlighted the difficulties in accessing sufficient clean electricity in Japan, while Alphabet Inc.’s Google in May pledged to invest about $690 million on sustainable infrastructure and agreed power deals with solar project developers.

Japan is reviewing its national energy strategy to set its power mix for the next decade. That process should include climate scientists and young people, in addition to utilities and fuel suppliers who are likely to favor policies that support fossil fuels, the business group said.

