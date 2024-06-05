(Bloomberg) -- ATB Capital Markets is starting a new fixed-income trading desk based in Toronto, as the Alberta government-owned lender seeks to fill a hole left by consolidation in Canadian financial markets.

The trading desk, led by bond-market veteran John McKeown, will initially focus on Canadian government bonds and mortgage bonds. The group will provide liquidity in the secondary market, Greg Greer, the firm’s head of fixed income, currencies and commodities, told Bloomberg in an interview.

“We’re not entering this lightly — we’re going to do it in a very disciplined, incremental approach,” Greer said. Royal Bank of Canada’s acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian operations removed a participant from the market, and ATB “can be one of those dealers that can fill that gap,” he said.

The HSBC deal, which closed in March, diminished an already small pool of bond arrangers and underwriters in Canada. Almost all independent dealers have been absorbed by the country’s large banks, said Randall Malcolm, senior managing director at SLC Management.

“Nearly all of our counterparties have very similar risk exposures and are subject to more restrictive regulations as deposit-taking institutions,” Malcolm said. “If there’s trouble at one bank, all others likely have similar issues.”

Moreover, the swelling budget deficits of Canada’s federal and provincial governments mean more debt is being issued, said Earl Davis, head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management.

“There’s definitely room on both sides of the equation” in terms of debt distribution and issuance, Davis said.

Although it’s not uncommon for a government entity to compete with the private sector in Canada, ATB Financial is unusual — a sizable financial services provider that’s owned by a provincial government. It has more than 5,000 employees and over 280 locations in the oil-rich Canadian province.

