Attorney General Garland Held in Contempt of US Congress by GOP

(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, referring him to his own department for prosecution.

Garland has defied Republican demands to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with a special counsel over his handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department previously released a lightly redacted transcript of the interview. But Republicans want the audio, which they expect would illustrate Special Counsel Robert Hur’s conclusion that Biden if charged would come across to a jury as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

The audio tapes, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement, would verify the accuracy of the written statements in the report.

“This is a simple matter — we have the transcript and we need the audio,” he added.

The narrow 216 to 207 vote to hold Garland in criminal contempt of Congress was largely along party lines and is unlikely to result in prosecution of the attorney general.

The White House has asserted executive privilege over the audio of the interview with Hur. The ongoing legal battle over that move will likely shield Garland from any immediate criminal exposure.

“Today’s vote disregards the constitutional separation of powers, the Justice Department’s need to protect its investigations, and the substantial amount of information we have provided to the Committees,” Garland said in a statement after the vote.

Garland said at a congressional hearing last week he sees “no legitimate purpose” for Congress to get the recordings.

The vote targeting him comes amid stalled House GOP efforts to impeach Biden and other sputtering investigations into the administration.

Biden’s congressional allies say the effort to get the audio is a GOP face-saving pivot amid those failures. Republicans say Democrats are fighting the release out of fear the clips of sound will be used to embarrass the president and portray him as too old to be reelected.

The resolution approved Wednesday calls for the contempt case to be referred to the US Attorney with jurisdiction over the capital city for potential prosecution.

A 2019 congressional contempt case targeting former President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — led by the then-majority Democrats in the House — resulted in the Justice Department declining to take action.

