(Bloomberg) -- Australia has “security anxieties” in its relationship with China even as trade ties have stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said, as he called on Beijing to uphold the global rules-based order.

While most trade restrictions imposed by China on Australian exports in 2020 have been lifted, there continues to be security tensions and anxieties, Marles said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Haslinda Amin on Saturday.

“There’s no point in denying the fact that they exist, which is why we talk about cooperating with China where we can, and disagreeing where we must,” he said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore.

Australia is a part of several US-backed security partnerships in the region that Washington has used to push back against China’s assertiveness in Asia. There’s the “Squad” that consists of Australia, US, Japan and the Philippines; the “Quad” comprising of the US, Australia, India and Japan; and “Aukus,” a defense pact among Australia, the UK and the US.

The government in Canberra has pledged to increase spending on its military forces by A$50.3 billion ($32 billion) over the next decade. It’s seeking to pivot the nation’s military posture to deterrence, including via drones and missiles, to complement a planned fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that are scheduled to be delivered in the 2030s under Aukus.

While America is a guardian of the global rules-based order, China also has that responsibility, said Marles, who is also Australia’s defense minister.

“Let’s be clear, China is a great power,” he said. “But as a great power, there is a responsibility, an increased responsibility really, to be the guardian of that rules-based order.”

