Biden Administration Seeks Input on How Wall Street Is Using AI

(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department is seeking more information on how financial firms are using artificial intelligence, as well as opportunities and risks the technologies pose for the sector.

In request for information on Thursday, the Treasury said it was seeking input from consumers, investors, financial firms and regulators. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to keep tabs on how the growth of AI is affecting various industries.

“Our ongoing stakeholder engagement allows us to improve our understanding of AI in financial services,” said Nellie Liang, Treasury’s undersecretary for domestic finance.

Areas where Treasury wants to gather more information include:

Use of AI by financial firms in offering products to customers.

Managing risk.

How AI is being used in capital markets.

