(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will allow Ukraine to launch US-provided munitions against military targets inside a limited area of Russia, overcoming concern that any such move could provoke a wider war with the West.

Biden has given permission to strike inside Russia with US weapons near the northeast border area of Kharkiv so Ukraine can help neutralize a Russian advance in the region, according to a US official who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. Biden still won’t let Ukraine carry out long-range attacks with US weapons inside Russia, the official said.

Politico first reported the decision earlier Thursday.

The decision marks a significant shift for Biden, who had earlier resisted calls to use US weapons in retaliatory strikes inside Russian territory. The Biden administration had long viewed that as a potential escalation of the war against President Vladimir Putin’s forces that could spark attacks on NATO nations.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly urged the West to send long-range weapons that would allow his forces to strike targets inside Russia. Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure despite unease from the US and other allies.

“They would like Ukraine to win in a way that Russia does not lose,” Zelenskiy told reporters earlier this month. “Because that would be a loss with unpredictable consequences and unpredictable geopolitics.”

That view has gained more backers outside the government as well. On May 19, former US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said such targets ought to be “fair game.”

“I think it’s time for that because Russia has obviously escalated this war,” Nuland told ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos. “It is time to give the Ukrainians more help hitting these bases inside Russia.”

