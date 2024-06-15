(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will head to the Hamptons later this month as he seeks to bring in more campaign cash than his rival Donald Trump.

The event will be held June 29 at the oceanfront estate of hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein and his wife, Lizanne, according to an invitation seen by Bloomberg, which listed no other names. Rosenstein, 65, executive chairman of New York-based Jana Partners, an activist firm he founded in 2001, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“We must galvanize support for the President as he heads into the most important election (seriously THE most important) of our lifetime,” the Rosensteins wrote in an email with the invitation. “Your presence at this event, your energy and your outreach will be critical in driving turnout on November.”

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Biden will attend an event in Los Angeles on Saturday with Julia Roberts and George Clooney that’s expected to raise $28 million.

Biden has outraised Trump every month this year except April, and had more cash on hand than the former president at the beginning of May, according to the most recent federal filings. The president’s campaign hasn’t yet released fundraising totals for May. Already, Biden has tapped Wall Street names including Eric Mindich and Tony James for fundraisers in New York City. An event in March at Radio City Music Hall featuring former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton raised $25 million.

The note from the Rosensteins, who purchased the property 10 years ago for $147 million, describes the event as Biden’s only swing through eastern Long Island before the election. In 2019, he had a fundraiser at the Water Mill home of Bonnie Lautenberg, widow of the late New Jersey senator Frank Lautenberg. In 2012, he helped raise money for Obama’s second term at the home of Ellen Chesler and Matt Mallow, a former BlackRock Inc. executive.

