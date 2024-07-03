(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim’s holding company Tamaris Infrastructure is in advanced talks with Malayan Banking Bhd and Natixis SA for a $300 million loan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Half the proceeds will refinance a $150 million loan of Tamaris’ water treatment subsidiary Moya Holdings Asia, said the people familiar who asked not to be identified because the deal is private. The remainder will be used for a capital injection into Moya.

Anthoni Salim controls Salim Group, an Indonesian conglomerate with interests that range from food to telecommunications. Salim’s Moya venture controls half of Jakarta’s waterworks, with subsidiary PT Air Bersih Jakarta tapped by the government to expand piped water access for the city’s 11 million residents.

Salim, Maybank and Natixis didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Moya’s director Darmasen Anwar didn’t immediately respond to a text message requesting comment.

