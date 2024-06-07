(Bloomberg) -- RBC BlueBay Asset Management is interested in buying emerging-market debt from Credit Suisse Group AG, after posting strong returns from corporate loans in developing countries, an executive at the investment firm told Bloomberg News.

UBS Group AG has been selling chunks of Credit Suisse’s balance sheet since it agreed to buy its Swiss rival in an emergency, government-brokered deal last year. RBC BlueBay is looking closely at Credit Suisse’s loans in Eastern Europe, where it is comfortable around risks, said Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging market debt at the firm.

“We’re starting to see more Credit Suisse deals coming through in the secondary market,” said Kurdyavko. “When the banks get sold or exit a particular country, the performing assets that they have on their books are likely to be sold as well. That’s an opportunity for us.”

RBC BlueBay has delivered 22% a year investing in illiquid corporate loans from developing countries since that strategy’s inception three years ago, Kurdyavko said. She focuses on senior-secured loans that are performing but which lenders are forced to sell, as in the case of Credit Suisse. She also prefers loans that are based in dollars to avoid currency risks.

Corporate bonds from emerging markets have handed investors 2.5% loss a year on average since 2021, according to a Bloomberg index tracking dollar debt.

UBS Completes Historic Takeover as Credit Suisse Ends

UBS Takeover

Since UBS agreed to the acquisition, it has been figuring out what to do with parts of the bank it does not want. It has not been a simple process: UBS decided in January that it would sell Credit Suisse’s distressed assets piecemeal, because the business did not attract enough interest from a single bidder.

Kurdyavko said RBC BlueBay is shown around 10 emerging-market loans in hard currency each week from the primary or secondary market. They are $20 million to $200 million in size, and can come from originations as well as the secondary market. Some of RBC BlueBay’s best-performing credits have been a steel plant in Poland and an electricity company in Turkey, she said.

RBC BlueBay Asset Management is part of RBC Global Asset Management, which has $453 billion under management, of which $121 billion is invested via its fixed income investment platform BlueBay.

In addition to loans in Eastern Europe, the firm is also looking at opportunities in countries like South Africa where state-owned entities may be reformed or privatized, Kurdyavko said.

“That’s another interesting theme that we are starting to explore,” she said.

