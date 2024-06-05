(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun will face a bipartisan inquiry into the planemaker’s safety practices and culture when he testifies before the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, congressional leaders said Wednesday.

Calhoun will appear during a June 18 hearing by the panel, which began examining the planemaker earlier this year after whistleblowers flagged concerns with the company’s manufacturing practices.

The CEO, who plans to step down by year-end, will be the first senior Boeing executive to publicly address lawmakers since a fuselage panel blew off a 737 Max during flight in early January, triggering the company’s biggest crisis in years.

The testimony is a “necessary step in meaningfully addressing Boeing’s failures, regaining public trust, and restoring the company’s central role in the American economy and national defense,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the subcommittee, said in a statement.

Boeing said it welcomed the chance to appear before the panel to discuss the actions it has taken to bolster quality and safety.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of accountability and transparency while upholding the highest standards of safety and quality,” the company said in a statement.

