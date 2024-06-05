(Bloomberg) -- A leading dove on the Bank of Japan’s policy board held open the door to the possibility of cutting bond purchases when authorities gather next week to discuss policy.

“I think it’s appropriate to proceed with a reduction over time in preparation for the exit depending on the state of economic recovery,” BOJ Board Member Toyoaki Nakamura said at a press conference in Sapporo, northern Japan on Thursday.

Asked if an interest rate hike and bond buying reduction might be decided at the board meeting concluding June 14, Nakamura said both policy initiatives would likely be discussed. “But I think it’s too soon for a rate hike,” he said.

Regarding bond-buying operations, Nakamura noted it’s important to carefully consider the potential impacts of any moves. “I can’t say one way or the other” on bond buying, he concluded.

Nakamura was one of two dissenters when the BOJ’s board voted in March to end the negative interest rate with the bank’s first rate increase in 17 years. Before that he voted against changes to the yield curve control mechanism in July and October. In both instances he said it was better to wait until the central bank could confirm Japanese businesses have strengthened their earning power.

While most economists expect the BOJ to hold its rate steady next week, a growing number sees the likelihood of the bank reducing its bond buying commitments.

BOJ officials will probably consider whether it’s the right time to slow the pace of bond buying and whether they need to provide more details on the outlook to improve predictability at this meeting, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this week.

Earlier in the day Nakamura explained his caution about moving too quickly with rate increases.

“I think the impact of wages on prices is still weak,” Nakamura told business leaders in a speech. “I personally am not confident that wage increases will be sustainable, with the effect of structural improvements at large companies rippling to smaller companies still weak.”

While wage gains for this fiscal year will be the highest in 33 years, authorities need to confirm that the small- and medium-sized companies that employ 80% of Japan’s company employees also see big gains, he said.

It’s unclear how much Nakamura’s views resonate with his fellow board members. Japan’s economy contracted last quarter as consumer spending continued to fall amid the highest inflation in decades, throwing doubt over the sustainability of price growth in the country.

(Updates with comments from an afternoon press conference)

