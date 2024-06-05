(Bloomberg) -- Ten-year Treasury yields held near their lowest level since early April after a private jobs report and a service sector gauge painted a mixed picture about the state of the economy ahead of government payroll data on Friday.

Yields were little changed across the curve, with two-year notes trading at 4.76% and 10-years at 4.33%, both near the low-end of their ranges over the past two months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wednesday’s trading suggests that a four-day bond rally is losing some momentum as traders wait for non-farm payroll data, the final piece of information ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. Ten-year yields have fallen 30 basis points since May 29 after a string of data, including personal spending and job opening, pointed to moderating economic growth.

Wednesday’s economic data sent mixed signals. The ADP Research Institute’s jobs data, which hasn’t been a reliable indicator for official payrolls, came in weaker than expected. But the Institute for Supply Management’s survey suggested that the US service sector expanded by the most in May in nine months.

“I think a lot of the data is becoming sort of quite messy,” said Marilyn Watson, head of global fundamental fixed-income strategy at BlackRock Inc. on Bloomberg TV. “It’s important that we are flexible” because “we don’t know a catalyst for the data to really swing dramatically one way or the other, but we want to be prepared.”

Swaps traders have priced in the Fed’s first full 25 basis-point rate cut for November, and view a second reduction in December as more likely than not, the data compiled by Bloomberg show. Recent trade flows suggest traders are tilting dovish again, piling into wagers that would benefit from a faster pace of Fed interest-rate cuts as Treasuries rally.

“Some of the economic data has definitely come back weaker over the last two months, but it’s hard to say whether this is a blip or the start of something bigger,” said Michael Contopoulos, head of fixed income at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

Contopoulos added he’s keeping bond positions mostly neutral because of the murky economic outlook. “Treasuries and interest rate risk are still too hard a call to really derive a lot of alpha from,” he said.

