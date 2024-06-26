(Bloomberg) -- A worsening inflation outlook and the upcoming replacement of Brazil’s top central banker have left economists and traders split over the direction of the nation’s next interest rate move.

The outlook is also clouded by uncertainty over when the US Federal Reserve will start to ease policy and concerns over Brazil’s fiscal outlook.

Analysts at Itau Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and XP Inc. forecast that Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate will remain at 10.5% for a prolonged period. Others at Banco Bradesco SA and Bank of America Corp. are predicting renewed rate cuts next year. Traders, however, are betting that inflation risks will lead the bank to reverse course and raise borrowing costs this year.

At its June meeting, Brazil’s central bank “interrupted” almost a year of monetary easing, citing strong demand and stubborn price rises. Adjusted for inflation, Brazil still has some of the highest borrowing costs in the world, but the bank signaled that it will hold them steady for a time to battle an uptick in inflation expectations.

This “looks consistent with our call of a stable Selic rate at 10.50% for the foreseeable future, though we reaffirm the lack of visibility especially beyond the next couple of meetings”, Cassiana Fernandez, head of Latin America economic research at JPMorgan, wrote in a report.

Analysts at XP point out that any forecast for the next year “have a particularly high level of uncertainty”, especially since central bank President Roberto Campos Neto’s term ends at the end of the year, when his replacement will be chosen by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Interest rate swaps are currently pricing in a half-percentage point increase in the Selic by December, amid skepticism on whether Lula’s administration will deliver on its fiscal targets and concerns about his government’s tolerance for inflation. Traders began pricing in higher rates as their counterparts in the US pushed back the date on which they expect the first reduction from the Fed.

Fed’s Green Light

Bradesco sees room for a cut in the second half of next year, bringing the Selic rate to 9.5% by the end of 2025. Bank of America argues that monetary easing could resume as early as January, though this will depend to a large extent on the actions of US policymakers.

“Resumption of cuts depends largely on the Fed, and the bank’s scenario is that the US starts cutting rates in December and this would give the green light for the central bank board to begin the easing cycle,” said David Beker, head of Brazil economics at BofA, in an interview.

Brazil’s policymakers keep a close eye on the Fed, since a narrowing gap between US and Brazilian rates can trigger destabilizing outflows of capital. It will also depend on inflation expectations, changes in Brazil’s fiscal outlook and the market’s reaction, Beker added.

Bradesco expects the incoming bank president to keep interest rates unchanged for their first six months to establish inflation-fighting credibility, said Myria Bast, superintendent of Economic Research at the bank, in an interview. The combination of high rates for a longer period and the credibility that the new team would build up would then create space for cuts, she said.

