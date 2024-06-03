(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil dropped below $80 for the first time since February as OPEC+ set out a timetable for gradually unwinding some of its production cuts.

An agreement reached in Riyadh Sunday extended so-called “voluntary” output curbs for Saudi Arabia and Russia well into next year. But it also begins rolling back some supply reductions in October, earlier than some OPEC-watchers had assumed.

Crude has been on a downward trajectory for the last two months due to dwindling geopolitical risk premium and signs of a weakening physical market.

