(Bloomberg) -- Bonds in InterCement Participacoes SA are implying a roughly one-in-five chance of default in just six weeks time as the cash-strapped Brazilian company races against the clock to reach a takeover deal.

InterCement’s talks with steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA, known as CSN, have until July 12 to conclude. That’s five days before a $750 million bond matures, making an agreement a make-or-break moment for the debt.

“As the deal hasn’t gone through the suspense grows,” said Ezequiel Fernandez, an analyst at Balanz Capital Valores. “If this transaction doesn’t go through we’ll probably see bonds at 40 cents,” he said, compared with the 78 cents at which they last traded.

The company has been stung by high interest rates in Brazil, it’s biggest market, while its Argentina unit grappled with exchange-rate controls. It sold assets in Mozambique and South Africa last year to bolster cash, but still faces a heavy debt burden. Concerns pushed the bonds as low as 55 cents on the dollar last year.

Prospects of a deal have helped fuel a recovery in the notes in the past few months, but there is another catch. Even if the takeover takes place, Fitch Ratings said a restructuring is inevitable.

“A debt haircut may happen with or without CSN,” said Debora Jalles, an analyst at Fitch Ratings. “The challenge here is for both parties to reach an agreement on what this structure will look like, but a restructuring will happen.”

InterCement ended the first quarter with net debt at around 7 billion reais ($1.3 billion), up 11% from a year earlier. The distressed cement maker is rated at the lowest level above default by Fitch, indicating the company’s debt structure is unsustainable, and that a restructuring “needs to happen,” Jalles said.

InterCement and CSN declined to comment.

What’s more, InterCement may not have cash from any takeover before the bonds fall due given the short timeline — which means it might need to negotiate a standstill with holders until the money arrives.

Holders of InterCement local notes, known as debentures, have been extending a standstill agreement with the Sao Paulo-based company over the past few months, choosing not to accelerate their debt maturity so far.

“The business in Brazil has been slow amid building price pressure from competition and the company didn’t manage to accumulate the cash necessary to meet the July maturity,” Fernandez said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

--With assistance from Cristiane Lucchesi and Nicolle Yapur.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.