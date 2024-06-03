(Bloomberg) -- Chatham Asset Management, calling itself one of the largest creditors to Sinclair Inc., urged the broadcaster to resist maneuvers that divide lender collateral in order to refinance its upcoming maturities.

The hedge fund in a public letter stated its support for a more “traditional” refinancing of Sinclair’s term loans maturing in 2026. Chatham would support a public or private exchange of Sinclair’s existing debt into more junior instruments, it said.

“A more complicated refinancing effort that divides pledged collateral would alienate existing creditors and lead to further stress on the Company’s existing debt and equity,” Managing Member Anthony Melchiorre said in the letter. The fund owns more than $500 million of Sinclair’s 4.125% senior secured notes due in 2030 and 5.5% senior notes due 2030, he said.

Investor protections in risky corporate debt have eroded over the last decade as investors let covenants dissipate while reaching for yield. That combined with growing stress among borrowers amid rate hikes has resulted in a proliferation of aggressive maneuvers by firms and private equity owners to raise financing at the expense of existing lenders.

Investors left out of negotiations with companies to raise new financing increasingly find themselves further back in line for repayment or altogether stripped of collateral. The trend has yielded ugly fights, including in court, as lenders try to prevent large losses.

Swapping existing debt into a junior-lien bond “is the best option for Sinclair and its stakeholders and would strengthen the market’s confidence” in the company, Melchiorre said in the letter.

“We are happy to engage in a constructive dialogue with anyone in our capital structure with respect to a potential refinancing,” said Chris King, spokesperson for Sinclair.

