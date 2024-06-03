(Bloomberg) -- Common, once the largest co-living company in North America, filed for bankruptcy and will liquidate after it was squeezed by overhead costs and rising interest rates.

The company sought Chapter 7 protection — where a company’s assets are sold off to repay creditors — in Delaware on Friday, according to court papers. Common listed assets of up to $10 million against liabilities of as much as $50 million in its petition.

The New York-founded startup, backed by over $100 million of venture capital investment, has about 130 employees, Luca Bovone, chief executive officer of parent company Habyt, said in an email.

“The Common team has dedicated themselves to delivering innovative living solutions to customers,” Bovone, whose Berlin-based company merged with Common in early 2023, said in an email. “It is deeply disappointing to end this journey.”

The bankruptcy is a blow to the co-living sector, which has tried to position itself as a solution to soaring rents in some of America’s largest cities, typically by offering private rooms with living and events spaces shared by tenants. In theory, it can be a way to scale up affordable housing, but also requires tenants to adapt to group living conditions.

It’s also a reflection of heightened pressures on the US real estate market, where costly borrowing rates have hurt landlords.

Bovone said reasons for the firm’s bankruptcy were more specific to Common’s contracts and business. However, the “increased pressure of interest rates” on occupancy and operating income for landlords “certainly did not help our efforts,” he added.

Common operates in 12 cities and has 5,200 units, its website says. Habyt, which runs co-living business in Europe and Asia, has a “small number” of properties in the US which it will continue to operate, according to Bovone.

The case is Common TRS Inc., 24-11132, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

