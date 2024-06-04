(Bloomberg) -- There’s no let up in the rush by Chinese technology companies to issue convertible bonds, with online travel agency Trip.com now following industry giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. into the action.

Trip.com announced Tuesday an offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes due in 2029 to help repay debt, expand overseas and for working capital needs. To ease any dilution effect, the company plans to repurchase 6 million American depository shares for about $300 million at $50.16 each, the same as the latest close, according to a separate statement on the bond pricing Wednesday.

Trip.com priced the bonds with a coupon of 0.75% and conversion premium at about 32.5%, according to Wednesday’s statement. It expects the offer to attract convertible arbitrage, a strategy where funds purchase notes and short the underlying stock, which could affect share price.

The issuance follows hot on the heels of several announcements late last month, the biggest being Alibaba’s record-breaking $5 billion issue. JD.com Inc. set the ball rolling in May with a $2 billion convertible bond offering, and computer-maker Lenovo Group Ltd. also sold $2 billion zero-coupon convertible bonds to a unit of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The companies are looking to get funds cheaply via low coupons as interest rates stay elevated. Meanwhile, the trend is a boost for bankers in Hong Kong, where general dealmaking in areas such as initial public offerings has slowed.

Trip.com slid as much as 4.1% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the most since April 29. It pared the loss to 1.9% by the close of trade.

“Expect some near-term share price volatility amid convertible bonds hedging activity and possible profit-taking by short-term investors,” Citigroup Inc. analysts including Brian Gong wrote in a note. Trip.com’s issue makes sense despite its strong cash position, given it is expanding to gain share in Asia, has short-term borrowings of $5.35 billion and needs investment, they said.

Separately, Mergermarket reported Tuesday that Meituan is working with Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a second convertible offer, without disclosing details such as size and timing.

Meituan closed down 0.8% in Hong Kong, following gains of 3.7% and 4.1% Monday and Tuesday. The company’s first-quarter earnings are due Thursday.

“As of today, Meituan has no plans to issue convertible bonds,” a representative for the online shopping platform told Bloomberg News.

