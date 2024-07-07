(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE may be hit with a fine exceeding €400 million ($434 million) by the European Commission over alleged anti-competitive behavior and will raise the provision it has set aside for this possibility, the food ordering service firm said in a statement Sunday.

The company said its decision to “significantly increase” a corresponding provision already built in the amount of €186 million and as indicated in its 2023 annual report followed “recent informal engagement” with the European Commission.

“Delivery Hero intends to fully cooperate with the European Commission,” the Berlin-based company said.

