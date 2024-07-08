(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Delivery Hero SE fell as much as 17% when trading opened Monday, the most since April, after the company warned it may face a bigger-than-expected EU antitrust fine that could exceed €400 million ($433 million).

The German food delivery company said it plans to “significantly increase” a corresponding provision of €186 million in a statement on Sunday.

Delivery Hero’s shares fell 14.9% to €18.49 at 9:37 a.m. on Monday in Frankfurt trading. The company’s shares have fallen 26% so far this year.

The statement follows European Union antitrust raids on the company in 2022 and November 2023, as regulators sought evidence of illegal pacts to share sensitive commercial information and avoid poaching rival staff.

The antitrust scrutiny comes at a time when the food delivery industry is grappling with high competition and thin profit margins.

