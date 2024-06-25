(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc, consistently cited for its premium service as the best US airline in customer satisfaction surveys, now aims to compete on the global level.

On Wednesday, June 26 it opens its first Delta One Lounge in John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4—a move it hopes will help it rival such competitors as Emirates and Cathay Pacific, not merely United and American. The lounge is named after Delta’s just-refreshed business-class cabins that go by the same name.

At 39,707 square feet—nearly three times the size of its JFK SkyClub lounge that opened in July 2023 and some 10,000 square feet larger than Cathay’s year-old flagship Pier Lounge in Hong Kong—the Delta One lounge is a sprawling space with an ambitious sit-down restaurant, a wellness and spa area, soundproof work pods, and personalized valet services.

It’s the first of many to come: The airline plans to open smaller Delta One lounges in Los Angeles in October and in Boston in November.

Also coming to the New York location this fall will be an almost unprecedented perk: private TSA screenings that are typically available only at certain airports with costly membership-based services.

Delta’s existing SkyClubs can be accessed with a membership subscription, premium cabin boarding pass, Gold Medallion status or certain credit cards, but the new lounge will be restricted to those holding same-day business-class boarding passes on Delta or on partner carriers such as AirFrance and KLM. (One exceptions to the rule: Delta One passengers can bring a guest for $100. Even members of the invite-only Delta 360° club are welcome only when holding a business- or first-class ticket.)

This makes the Delta One lounge one of the more exclusive places to rest your head—or grab a bite—before that overnight flight to your destination. Here’s what to expect inside.

All-Day Dining and Drinking

Claude Roussel, Delta’s vice president of Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, has bold ambitions for the Delta One Lounge, envisioning it as the epitome of first-class airport luxury worldwide. “We hope that this will be the standard for a first-class lounge anywhere,” he told Bloomberg during a press preview of the lounge before its official opening.

That mission relies on excellent (and convenient) dining options. A central bar and a 140-seat brasserie are conceptualized by Danny Meyer’s Restaurant Associates Corp, which owns such acclaimed New York City restaurants as Tatiana.

There are also “market” and “bakery” counters, each fronted in white-and-gray marble and designated with hanging signage that looks straight out of a fancy deli. The bakery is laden with such breakfast options as smashed avocado toast tartines and passion fruit lemon bars; the market offers a menu of fancy sandwiches and flatbreads, as well as a rotisserie chicken station and a self-service salad bar. Bread loaves, which serve an almost decorative function heaped in baskets behind the bakery counter, are baked in-house.

Although the restaurant will serve proper three-course meals—the menu is ambitious, with dishes such as hamachi crudo with chili crisp; spit-roasted chicken; and an impressive dark chocolate soufflé with vanilla anglaise for dessert. Table service will be a perk, no matter where you’re sitting.

To get a drink, you won’t necessarily have to sidle up to the art deco-inspired bar under a fluted glass chandelier that hangs from a gold-leaf ceiling. Bartenders will roam the various seating areas with blue velvet-trimmed bar carts to pour drinks on demand. There’s also a “Rejuvenation Bar” with nonalcoholic drinks and fruit-infused water.

One caveat: The lounge is open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., not throughout the day and night. For passengers on overnight flights to Europe, that can be a limitation—particularly when flights are delayed. With international Delta flights leaving from Terminal 4 as late as 11:50 p.m., it’s a missed opportunity for some of the airline’s highest-paying travelers. A spokesperson for the airline says the hours were intentional, with the lounge closing after the 11:50 p.m. flight begins boarding. Lounge-goers would be in the first group to board, at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before close, assuming a punctual process—though late-night flights are among the likeliest to suffer delays.

Haute but Practical Design

In all, the Delta One lounge has seating for 515 guests, which is enough, Roussel says, to avert the overcrowding issues that have plagued Delta’s lounges nationwide in recent years.

The color palette is gold, cream and tobacco and is consistent. Accent pillows in wavy stripes are by Missoni, the brand that recently redesigned Delta One’s new in-flight amenity kits.

The spaces do vary: There’s a quiet fireplace lounge with inset bookcases around its curved perimeter, along with open seating around marble-topped communal tables and two-tops that punctuate long, leather banquettes. All have ample access to outlets, plus natural daylight from walls of windows that face the airfield. In a separate section are nap pods, plus soundproof work pods with special lights that help you adjust to the time zone of your choice.

As in some SkyClub lounges, the Delta One lounge has an “indoor terrace” with walls of windows, seating for 40 and an array of plants that the airline says will rotate seasonally. It’s a way to feel as if you’re getting fresh air without ever leaving the airport.

Plenty of Pampering

Besides the food—which rivals any airport lounge in the US today—what stands out is the attentiveness toward personalized service. Want to freshen up in one of the eight shower suites? A valet can have your clothes steamed–and shoes shined—in the meantime. Need a little de-stressing? A wellness lounge has high-end massage chairs and first-come first-served spa treatments, including a mini-facial that de-puffs your eyes with cryotherapy ice globes and serums. There’s also a 10-minute shoulder and scalp massage that’s designed to fight jet lag.

Offering all those services required Roussel to hire staff with enough hospitality experience to pull off the high-touch conceit—a challenge, given the staff shortages that have affected airports for years. “Finding the talent, training the talent, ensuring that everyone understands the mission and the vision for this product,” he says, has made this “probably one of the most challenging projects we've done so far to date."

(Corrects opening date and Rousseau’s title in second and eighth paragraphs. Clarifies access for Delta 360°members. Updates with comment from Delta about hours of operation.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.