(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said that fixed-income trading revenue is set to drop in the second quarter, in what would be a miss of analysts’ expectations.

“Looking at fixed income and currencies, we would expect that to come in slightly lower in the second quarter versus the prior year’s quarter,” Von Moltke said at an investor conference on Thursday. The lender still expects to achieve full-year revenue of €30 billion ($32.5 billion), he said.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg currently expect fixed-income trading revenue to rise by 0.9% in the second quarter.

Investment banking as a whole will see a stronger topline, “driven by significantly higher revenues in origination and advisory,” Von Moltke said at Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services Conference, according to a transcript.

Analysts expect the division’s revenue to grow 11.8% in the second quarter, with the origination & advisory unit anticipated to soar by 59%. The unit provides advice on takeovers and raising capital.

