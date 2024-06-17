(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said officials are being “attentive” to financial market-developments, shortly after her colleague Philip Lane said he’s not worried about French turbulence.

The policymakers responded to questions that followed a week of turmoil that wiped $258 billion from the market capitalization of the country’s stocks and caused the yield on France’s bonds to widen compared with German equivalents.

“Price stability goes in parallel with financial stability,” Lagarde told reporters on Monday while visiting a quantum computing research site in Massy, southwest of Paris. “We are attentive to the good functioning of financial markets, and I think that today in any case we’re continuing to be attentive, but it’s limited to that.”

French markets began the week showing some signs of stabilization after far-right leader Marine Le Pen pledged to work with President Emmanuel Macron if she prevails in upcoming national elections. The head of state called that vote following his party’s defeat in a region-wide ballot for the European Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, Lane — the ECB chief economist — was sanguine about the turmoil of the past week, when questioned on the matter at a Reuters event in London.

“What we’re seeing in the markets is, of course, a repricing,” he said. “It’s not, you know, the world of disorderly market dynamics.”

The remarks chime with Bloomberg’s report last week that ECB officials see no cause for alarm in the recent market turbulence.

In more general comments, Lane explained the rationale for the central bank’s emergency crisis tool known as the Transmission Protection Instrument, or TPI.

“It’s very important that the ECB makes clear that we will not tolerate unwarranted and disorderly market dynamics that would pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy,” he said. “We cannot have a case where essentially market panic, market illiquidity, market sentiment disrupts our monetary policy.”

On inflation and interest rates, Lane reiterated the ECB’s confidence to bring consumer-price growth back to the 2% target in the second half of 2025 and that officials are not precomitting to any particular path.

The ECB at the beginning of June lowered its borrowing costs for the first time after an unprecedented barrage of rates hikes to quell record-high inflation, but gave no clear guidance on where policy is heading next.

Lane said that every meeting is “live” but suggested that another rate reduction already in July is rather unlikely and that the next big discussion might come after the summer break at the September meeting.

Highlighting the “momentum” in services inflation, he said that the ECB needs “more than a month of data” to assess the trend. In May, price growth in that sector surprisingly picked up to 4.1%.

Money markets are betting a follow up to this month’s quarter-point cut will come by October while the chance of a third reduction by year-end has risen to 75% from 25% a week ago.

Lane also said the Federal Reserve’s new dot plot showing officials expect just one rate cut this year doesn’t change his thinking about diverging policies between the two central banks.

“There’s a range of opinion in that dot plot, as opposed to being a big movement in the distribution,” he said.

--With assistance from James Hirai.

(Updates with Lagarde starting in first paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.