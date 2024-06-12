(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should only reduce borrowing costs gradually to ensure that there’s no resurgence in inflation, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

Last week’s initial reduction in the deposit rate was “good news” that signaled to the economy that such tight monetary policy is no longer needed, the Latvian official said Wednesday. But while there’s a “hope” of more cuts this year, officials must proceed with caution, he warned.

“It’s dependent on how inflation behaves — inflation can sometimes come back,” Kazaks told public broadcaster LTV. “You have to be convinced that inflation remains at a low level.”

ECB officials aren’t rushing their next rate moves after this month’s first cut. While inflation has retreated significantly from its double-digit peak, recent data suggest price pressures remain stubborn. Figures for wage gains, economic activity and growth in consumer prices themselves all beat analyst estimates.

Kazaks, a hawkish voice on the Governing Council, warned this week that “inflation has a tendency to return.”

On Wednesday, he said that further rate cuts will depend on what’s happening in the economy and whether inflation is headed toward the 2% goal.

“At the moment we’re still not there, but the forecasts show that in the second half of next year we’ll be there,” he said. “Life is, of course, full of surprises, so at the moment we just step by step take the good news that’s there.”

Read more: Lagarde Says ECB Cut Doesn’t Put Rate on ‘Linear Declining Path’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.