(Bloomberg) -- Ilija Batljan, the founder and ousted chief executive of troubled landlord SBB, has launched a hostile takeover of a rival Norwegian real estate firm as he seeks to tighten his grip on the Nordic nation’s property market.

Public Property Invest ASA, where Batljan was appointed interim chief executive officer earlier this year, said a bid for up to 100% of the shares in Terningen Invest AS was rejected by the board and that it would now contact shareholders in the Norwegian company owning a combined 25% or more of the stock to demand a sale.

“PPI has secured sufficient external debt financing, and therefore Terningen’s shareholders will also benefit from PPI’s low loan-to-value ratio,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “Further, Terningen’s future refinancing needs will be relieved.”

The purchase price would be settled by issuing stock in PPI at a price of 16.5 Norwegian kroner ($1.57) a share, it added.

PPI was established in 2021 by Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as SBB is formally known — and Arctic Securities. The company was listed in Oslo in April at a price of 14.50 kroner a share, which is roughly the level it trades at today.

SBB, where Batljan quit as CEO 12 months ago as the company’s share price and credit ratings went into freefall, is the biggest shareholder in PPI with a 36% stake. The Swedish landlord remains stuck in a bond-financing crunch and is readying a potential IPO of its entire residential portfolio for sometime in 2024.

