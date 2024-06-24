(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said employers in her city should bring remote workers back to offices to help rejuvenate the local economy.

“For founders and developers and business owners and CEOs: Bring your people back to work,” Daly said Monday in a question-and-answer session following her remarks at the Commonwealth Club of California.

“This city will not change unless we change the city,” Daly said.

The slow return of workers has been a drag on San Francisco, which has the highest office-vacancy rate among large US metro areas, at more than 36%, according to data compiled by CBRE. Still, Daly emphasized that the Bay Area’s status as a premier tech hub — home to giants such as Nvidia Corp., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. — should help bolster the region and defy the narrative that San Francisco is caught in a so-called doom loop.

“We have some of the most educated workforce in the nation, the magnificent seven reside in the west,” she said. “The innovation here, you can see it everywhere.”

In the first week of June, weekly average office attendance in the San Francisco metro area was 44% of the rate before the pandemic, according to badge data from security company Kastle Systems. Only nearby San Jose, home of Silicon Valley, and Philadelphia had lower attendance rates among the 10 major areas the firm tracks. By comparison, the New York area had a rate of 53%, while Austin was at 63%.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 470,000 people commuted to San Francisco from outside the city each day, according to San Francisco’s Office of Economic Workforce & Development.

(Updates with return to office data on New York and Austin in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.