(Bloomberg) -- The head of Switzerland’s banking regulator said he’s not looking to start a “feud” with UBS Group AG, while signaling that he’ll continue to push for higher capital requirements for the country’s biggest bank.

In an interview with Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Finma chief executive Stefan Walter said that his “focus is that taxpayers should not have to step in to save an institution in crisis,” and that his belief is that “stronger capitalization can increase an institution’s resilience.”

Since taking over his role in April, Walter has advanced the view that UBS needs to raise the amount of capital that UBS holds against its foreign subsidiaries to 100% — backing a key element of the government’s reform efforts. The initiative could mean the bank needs to maintain as much as $25 billion in extra capital, limiting Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti’s room to return funds to shareholders.

That’s prompted a fight back from UBS, with Ermotti taking aim at the role played by Finma and other regulators in Credit Suisse’s downfall last year.

“The current regulation was not consistently applied for Credit Suisse and that has to be discussed,” Ermotti said on May 23. “It must not be simply wiped away, only to talk about having more regulation.”

Walter is now focusing on UBS as the remaining global systemically-important bank in the country. He told NZZ that regulators have not yet exhausted their room for maneuver when it comes to raising capital requirements for such vital financial institutions.

“Sufficient capital is needed to minimize the likelihood and extent of a crisis,” he told NZZ. “The distribution of capital within the bank is also important, which is crucial in the stabilization or resolution phase. The CS crisis has shown this.”

