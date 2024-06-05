(Bloomberg) -- Five Below Inc. slumped the most since the start of the pandemic after reporting weaker-than-expected results and cutting its sales forecast for the year, with the retailer saying it stocked more Squishmallows than shoppers wanted to buy.

Demand for the stuffed animal brand has fallen as consumers shift more spending to categories such as food and beverages, along with candy and beauty products, Chief Executive Officer Joel Anderson said on an earnings call Wednesday. “Consumers were more discerning with their dollars, increasingly buying to need,” Anderson said.

That contributed to an unexpected drop in same-store sales in the first quarter that ended May 4, with the slowdown starting around the Easter holiday and persisting in the current quarter as well. The company trimmed its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion, while analysts had been forecasting about $4 billion.

The shares fell as much as 20% in New York trading on Thursday. The stock had already declined 38% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli wrote that the earnings and guidance were “painful,” while Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Jennifer Bartashus and Jibril Lawal said that Five Below “is feeling the pinch as consumers pare back discretionary spending.” Bartashus and Lawal added that the report reflects a “bleaker outlook” for the company’s low-income consumers, noting that “historically, pulling back spending on kids is a last resort.”

