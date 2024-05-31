(Bloomberg) -- French inflation quickened for the first time this year — mirroring trends elsewhere in the region just as the European Central Bank prepares to lower interest rates.

Consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy rose 2.7% from a year ago in May after holding steady at 2.4% the previous month, the Insee statistics agency said Friday. The reading slightly exceeded the 2.6% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The acceleration was driven by a 5.8% rise in energy prices, while closely watched services inflation slowed to 2.7% from 3% in April, Insee said.

After Germany and Spain both reported similar upticks, analysts see data later Friday for the 20-nation euro zone coming in at 2.5%, up from 2.4% the previous month. Incorporating the French numbers, a Bloomberg Economics Nowcast model suggested an even higher outcome of 2.6%.

While that’s moving away from the ECB’s 2% target, disinflation is expected to continue later this year and officials are likely to proceed with the cut in their deposit rate that they’ve flagged for June 6.

“Some of the pressures on energy should unwind in June and we expect headline inflation to fall back to 2.5% and continue on a downward trajectory over the coming quarters. Still, the descent will be bumpy — sticky services inflation and further upside risks to energy costs are likely to keep the headline reading above 2% through most of 2024”

The faster gains in prices may, though, make further moves trickier. Investors are fully pricing two rate cuts this year, with a one-in-three chance of a third. Most policymakers are wary of providing guidance on the path for borrowing costs, though some have indicated that their thinking is broadly in line with that of markets.

As France continues to recover from the inflation shock, Insee confirmed that the economy expanded 0.2% in the first three months of 2024 — matching a preliminary estimate. It also published revised data for 2023, lifting the growth reading to 1.1% from 0.9% thanks to a stronger end-year performance driven by services exports.

The Bank of France reckons gross domestic product will rise a little this quarter, too. Consumer spending, however, unexpectedly fell 0.8% on the month in April as food outlays shrank, Insee said.

While France has dodged recession, sluggishness has undermined the government’s pledge to reduce unemployment and rebuild public finances after the pandemic and energy crises. It’s counting on softer price growth to boost real wages and spur the economy.

