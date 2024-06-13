(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the ailing video game retailer that’s been the poster child of the meme-stock frenzy, postponed its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday due to technical difficulties with the livestream.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Twitch, YouTube and X channels, as well as individual chat rooms of small-time investors, to follow the meeting, after the company website that was supposed to host the event repeatedly crashed. After nearly an hour of failed attempts, the company said it would reconvene later when the problems were solved.

Last week, the Grapevine, Texas-based company unexpectedly reported first-quarter results that showed a wider adjusted loss than analysts forecast and a 29% decline in sales. The company also announced a 75 million share sale program that raised $2.14 billion earlier this week, capitalizing on a stock rally fueled by meme-stock trader Keith Gill. The stock was up 4.5% midday in New York.

