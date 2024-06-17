(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s largest labor union is seeking a wage increase of 7% for about 3.9 million workers in the metal and electric parts industries to make up for steep consumer-price gains over past years.

The recommendation by IG Metall’s executive board would cover a period of 12 months and follow a deal in 2022 that lifted compensation by 8.5%. In the run-up to Monday’s announcement, employer association Suedwestmetall had argued against raising pay at all.

Such sharply diverging views suggest that any compromise will be hard fought for. Negotiations are set to start in September and will be closely scrutinized by the European Central Bank, which started to cut interest rates this month and is counting on wage pressures to ease.

IG Metall Chairwoman Christiane Benner highlighted increased worries among workers to make ends meet and argued that any suggestions to forgo wage increases are “disrespectful.” Talking down the German economy is equally concerning, she said.

“The industrial location is being bad-mouthed on occasion — such location bashing isn’t helpful,” Benner told reporters in Frankfurt. “Employees view their firm’s situation as better than that of the overall economy. That shows why they have certain expectations on us in this bargaining round.”

While German inflation has retreated from the double-digit figures recorded at the end of 2022, it remains uncomfortably above 2% and isn’t expected to reach that threshold for at least another two years.

At the same time, Europe’s largest economy is set to remain weak after shrinking in 2023. Manufacturing in particular is struggling with sluggish demand and trade uncertainty amid looming US elections, strained relations with China and geopolitical threats.

Employers have been appealing to workers to be reasonable.

“Even if we see the situation and the performance of our employees: the situation remains extremely critical,” Gesamtmetall President Stefan Wolf said in a statement on Friday. “Labor costs are a factor determining the competitiveness of our economy, and one that bargaining parties can influence.”

Negotiated pay in Germany increased 6.2% in the first quarter, more than many had estimated, dealing a blow to policymakers waiting for pay gains to ease and inflation to retreat to its target.

ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed confidence earlier this month that wage growth across the 20-nation euro zone would moderate this year.

The Bundesbank wasn’t so optimistic for its own economy. It predicts negotiated wages will rise nearly 6% in 2024 and sees “strong growth” also in subsequent years.

“Trade unions are still striving to recoup the losses in real wages from previous years that have not yet been fully offset,” it said in its latest monthly report. “Their wage demands remain high and they are successfully negotiating comparatively strong results.”

