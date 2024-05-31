Germany Sounds Out Banks to Advise on Privatization of Uniper

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government has started to sound out advisers for a potential share sale in Uniper SE, a first step toward privatizing the power utility, according to people familiar with the matter.

Several banks and consultants have received an invitation to pitch for advisory mandates, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private. Any such share sale is likely to occur as early as in the first quarter of 2025 and could be one of the biggest offerings of the year.

Germany’s government owns more than 99% of Uniper after bailing out the company, the country’s biggest buyer of Russian gas, in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The remaining fraction still trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where the company has a market value of €22.0 billion ($23.9 billion). Given how illiquid the stock is — an average of less than €500,000 has traded daily this year — it’s unclear if the market price is a good yardstick for the valuation the company can achieve in a share sale.

Representatives of Germany’s Finance Ministry and Uniper declined to comment.

Before a share offering, Uniper may first sell some assets including coal procurement contracts that could weigh on its valuation because investors tend to stay away from fossil fuel-related activities.

Germany nationalized Uniper as the company faced ballooning losses because Russia had cut energy flows in retaliation for war-related sanctions.

In approving the bailout, the European Commission required Germany to reduce its stake to not more than 25% plus one share by the end of 2028.

