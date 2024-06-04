(Bloomberg) -- The world is lagging on its pledge to triple renewable power by the end of this decade, an ambition set out at COP28 last year, underscoring the gap between climate talk and action.

Analysis by the International Energy Agency, released on Tuesday, showed that countries’ total ambitions would lead to green energy growing 2.2 times by 2030.

“The tripling target is ambitious but achievable — though only if governments quickly turn promises into plans of action,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. “Countries worldwide have a major opportunity to accelerate progress towards a more secure, affordable and sustainable energy system.”

The group urged policymakers to step up commitments to achieve the target set at the United Nation global climate summit in Dubai.

Renewable power sources, mainly wind and solar, have soared in recent years as costs have eased and countries have moved to limit the use of fossil fuel. But even as green power deployment breaks records annually, CO2 emissions have also continued to rise as overall energy demand increases.

The IEA found only 14 out of 194 countries have submitted explicit targets to boost their total renewable power capacity by 2030 in their so-called nationally determined contributions, official pledges required of each country that signed the Paris Agreement.

However, the NDCs may not always paint the most accurate picture. Outside of official commitments under the landmark Paris deal, countries have shown ambition to meet their net zero goals, with the markets sometimes moving faster than political will.

A boom in solar power in China last year helped put the world on track to increase green power capacity by 2.5 times, more than the total outlined by government goals, according to IEA analysis released earlier this year. Recent analysis by BloombergNEF also show global emissions may fall as much as 2.5% this year due to declining coal power generation in China as well as falling fossil fuel demand in Europe and developed Asian economies.

