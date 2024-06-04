(Bloomberg) -- Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin plans to raise 50 billion yen ($321 million) from group companies and plow the funds into buying the largest digital asset to make customers whole after suffering a major hack.

In a statement Wednesday, the platform said it will “take care” to avoid affecting the Bitcoin market with the planned purchases and added that a probe into the cause of last week’s “unauthorized outflow” is ongoing.

The outflow was equivalent to 4,503 Bitcoin, or roughly $320 million based on the original cryptocurrency’s market price of almost $71,000 as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in London.

The haul was the seventh-biggest crypto hack ever, according to Chainalysis, which tracks the movement of digital assets across blockchains.

Regulator Circles

Japan’s Financial Services Agency has instructed DMM Bitcoin to report on the causes and compensation policies for customers, while Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki pledged that the government will seek to prevent further such security incidents at crypto exchanges.

DMM Bitcoin said in its statement that it had already borrowed 5 billion yen. The exchange in coming days plans a capital increase of 48 billion yen as well as subordinated debt financing of 2 billion yen, both from group companies.

The exchange is an arm of DMM.com, a business founded in the late 1990s which now spans more than 20 companies and had group revenue of about 348 billion yen in the 12 months through February, according its website.

Adult Entertainment

DMM.com Group’s Chief Executive Officer Keishi Kameyama rose to prominence as an adult entertainment mogul and later was embraced as an Internet pioneer. The company grew into a vast collection of enterprises that made him one of Japan’s richest people.

Kameyama is involved in industries including video distribution, anime production, foreign exchange, stocks, solar power, 3D printers, fire trucks, ambulance manufacturing and the management of a Belgian soccer team, the DMM.com website says.

It’s difficult for outsiders to pass judgment on the exchange’s plan to raise funds since it involves other companies that also belong to the broader DMM.com Group, said Yuya Hasegawa, a market analyst at crypto exchange operator Bitbank Inc.

(Updates with background on DMM.com Group’s CEO in the eighth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.