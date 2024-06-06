(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., seeking to bolster its balance sheet after an electric-vehicles blunder, is considering the sale of at least $700 million in secured debt as well as a convertible notes offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The rental-car company’s advisers have begun contacting potential investors regarding the secured debt issue, some of the people said. No final decisions have been made and the size and other terms of any financing could change.

Hertz has been exploring financing options after reporting a loss in April that was nearly three times worse than analysts expected, Bloomberg News reported last week.

The company is struggling after its failed strategy of doubling down on electric vehicles, working to sell 30,000 of them at weaker prices by the end of this year. The cars were expensive to operate and lost value when Tesla cut their prices dramatically.

A Hertz representative declined to comment.

