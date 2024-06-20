(Bloomberg) -- Higher-for-longer interest rates are making public markets more attractive than their private peers, Sycamore Tree Capital’s Mark Okada said Thursday on Bloomberg Television.

The Dallas-based investment firm’s chief executive officer said the combination of high rates and ample liquidity are changing the dynamic between public and private markets.

“The tables have turned a lot,” Okada said, acknowledging that private credit thrived in a zero-interest rate environment. “In the world now where rates are higher permanently, public markets would be attractive.”

Okada said that the liquid credit investments, for example, offer investors juicy yields and the ability to sell their debt quickly rather than getting their money stuck in a private vehicle for longer periods of time.

“The dynamics of locking up your money for long periods of time is good when you want to avoid volatility but not so good when you want to take advantage of volatility,” he said.

