(Bloomberg) -- NIP Group Inc., an esports company that counts Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang among its backers, has filed for an initial public offering in the US.

The Sweden-headquartered company’s largest shareholders also include co-founder Mario Ho, who has a 14.2% stake prior to the offering, according to a filing Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Ho is the youngest son of the late casino mogul Stanley Ho.

NIP Group comprises Sweden’s Ninjas In Pyjamas and China’s ESV5, teams that compete professionally in hit titles including League of Legends and Honor of Kings. The two organizations merged in 2023, the filing shows.

The number of American depositary shares the company will offer and their price range will be disclosed in a later filing when the company begins marketing them.

NIP Group had a net loss of $57.2 million on revenue of $83.7 million in 2023, compared with a pro forma net loss of $31.3 million on revenue of $73.2 million the previous year, accounting for the effect of the merger, the filings show.

Wang is a singer and producer with 97 million followers across his social media platforms, according to his official Spotify biography. He performed at the League of Legends World Championship opening ceremony in 2022, the bio shows.

The offering is being led by Deutsche Bank AG, China International Capital Corp., US Tiger Securities and GF Securities Hong Kong. The company plans for its depositary shares to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol NIPG.

