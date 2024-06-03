(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader stressed a need to safeguard national security on the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, signaling the government’s intent to continue a clampdown on dissent even in the absence of open protests.

“The threat to national security is real, and such activities can happen all of a sudden,” Chief Executive John Lee said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday. He didn’t directly answer questions on the legality of commemorating the event in the once-freewheeling Chinese city, saying only that all public events must be lawful.

Lee’s remarks came a day after police arrested an eighth person over social media posts about the bloody suppression in 1989, when hundreds of pro-democracy protesters were believed killed in the Chinese capital. The operation marked the first use of a new national security law and was centered on Facebook posts allegedly made by Chow Hang-tung, a barrister and activist who once helped organize the annual commemoration.

Chow’s group was disbanded in 2021 under the weight of a national security campaign, a year after authorities banned the gathering on public health grounds. The 1989 crackdown has since become a taboo in the former British colony that officials refer to as a “sensitive date.”

Police on Tuesday deployed hundreds of officers to monitor any activities commemorating the crackdown and attempts to incite unrest in the city, the South China Morning Post reported.

Lee warned that unspecified actors may hijack the occasion to undermine the Chinese state.

“Different people may use different excuses to hide their intention, so it is important we all bear that in mind to be on guard all the time against attempts to cause trouble for Hong Kong, particularly disturbing public peace,” he said.

