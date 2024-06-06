(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc looked into offloading at least part of its debt position in beleaguered utility Thames Water before choosing not to proceed, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The London-based bank has exposure to several of the water company’s debt instruments, said the people, who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity. HSBC is waiting for a key business plan decision by industry regulator Ofwat before making a call on its position, one of the people said.

Representatives for HSBC and Thames Water declined to comment.

Ofwat’s ruling, set for July 11, will determine price controls for Thames Water and other water companies over the next five years. Similarly, talks between Thames Water’s parent company and its creditors are effectively frozen until after the UK general election.

A different lender to Thames Water previously considered selling £500 million of the firm’s loans before shelving the plans, Bloomberg previously reported.

The company has been the subject of growing concerns about its multi-billion debt pile. These mounted after its shareholders said in March that they wouldn’t inject capital as previously planned, calling the business plan “uninvestible.” Soon after, Thames’s parent company Kemble defaulted on its debt.

HSBC is part of a group of nearly 20 banks working with financial adviser Perella Weinberg ahead of potential debt talks. That set of creditors holds debt instruments including swaps, a revolving credit facility, and some class A and class B bonds. Meanwhile, HSBC traders and other peers had been making a market for clients to bet against Thames Water’s debt.

