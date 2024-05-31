(Bloomberg) -- India’s fiscal deficit has reached 12.5% of the official target in the first month of the current fiscal year ending March 2025, according to the Controller General of Accounts.

  • Fiscal deficit for the previous fiscal year stood at 16.54 trillion rupees, down from 17.38 trillion rupees in fiscal year ended March 2023
  • Revenue deficit of FY24 at 7.7 trillion rupees
  • Primary deficit of FY24 at 5.9 trillion rupees

Note 1: Fiscal year runs from April to March

Note 2: Total receipts are the sum of revenue receipts (net tax revenue and non-tax revenue) and non-debt capital receipts

Note 3: Primary deficit is the difference between the current year’s fiscal deficit and the interest payment on the earlier borrowings

Source: Controller General of Accounts

