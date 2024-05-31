May 31, 2024
India April Fiscal Deficit at INR2.1t; FY24 at 95.3% of Target
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s fiscal deficit has reached 12.5% of the official target in the first month of the current fiscal year ending March 2025, according to the Controller General of Accounts.
- Fiscal deficit for the previous fiscal year stood at 16.54 trillion rupees, down from 17.38 trillion rupees in fiscal year ended March 2023
- Revenue deficit of FY24 at 7.7 trillion rupees
- Primary deficit of FY24 at 5.9 trillion rupees
Note 1: Fiscal year runs from April to March
Note 2: Total receipts are the sum of revenue receipts (net tax revenue and non-tax revenue) and non-debt capital receipts
Note 3: Primary deficit is the difference between the current year’s fiscal deficit and the interest payment on the earlier borrowings
Source: Controller General of Accounts
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.