India April Fiscal Deficit at INR2.1t; FY24 at 95.3% of Target

(Bloomberg) -- India’s fiscal deficit has reached 12.5% of the official target in the first month of the current fiscal year ending March 2025, according to the Controller General of Accounts.

Fiscal deficit for the previous fiscal year stood at 16.54 trillion rupees, down from 17.38 trillion rupees in fiscal year ended March 2023

Revenue deficit of FY24 at 7.7 trillion rupees

Primary deficit of FY24 at 5.9 trillion rupees

Note 1: Fiscal year runs from April to March

Note 2: Total receipts are the sum of revenue receipts (net tax revenue and non-tax revenue) and non-debt capital receipts

Note 3: Primary deficit is the difference between the current year’s fiscal deficit and the interest payment on the earlier borrowings

Source: Controller General of Accounts

