(Bloomberg) -- India sold airwaves worth $1.3 billion in an auction — a fraction of what it earned in the past — as the country’s three remaining private sector operators rein in capital spending in a whittled-down sector.

The spectrum auction, concluded on Wednesday, received more than 113.4 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) in bids and sold 141 mega hertz of spectrum, the government said in a statement. Airwaves in eight bands were put on the block by the Narendra Modi administration.

The country’s second-largest operator, Bharti Airtel Ltd., emerged as the top bidder, buying 97 MHz of airwaves for 68.57 billion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing. Sector leader Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. bought 14.4 MHz of spectrum for 9.74 billion rupees, while unprofitable Vodafone Idea Ltd. acquired airwaves worth 35.1 billion rupees.

The tepid airwaves auction this year is a far cry from the hectic bidding of previous auctions which bolstered the government exchequer. 2021’s auction brought in $11 billion, while the one in 2022 raked in a record $19 billion, with Reliance Jio being the top buyer in both years. Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, which was a surprise entrant in 2022 auctions, didn’t participate this year.

Demand Seen Limited in India’s $12B Airwave Auction: Street Wrap

Demand was likely to be limited in the latest round of auctions as operators secure airwaves mostly to make up for spectrum licenses that are expiring soon, Jefferies analyst Akshat Agarwal wrote in March. With 5G rollouts by Reliance Jio and Bharti mostly done, demand for 5G-related frequency brands could be low, Morgan Stanley’s sector analyst Gaurav Rateria wrote then.

Reliance Jio, which leads the market with over 481.8 million subscribers, entered the market in 2016 with free calls and ultra-cheap data. This unleashed a brutal price war forcing most rivals to quit, merge or go bankrupt. It shrank the sector from a dozen players to an oligopolistic structure with just three players now.

India is one of the largest markets for digital services and e-commerce with over 895.8 million internet subscribers and more than 1.18 billion telephone users, according to the Department of Telecommunications.

