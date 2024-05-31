(Bloomberg) -- A scorching heat wave in India killed at least 29 people in two states, according to local media reports, as temperatures neared records across much of the country.

In the eastern state of Odisha, 10 people died of suspected heat stroke in the city of Rourkela on Thursday, NDTV reported, citing hospital officials it didn’t identify. Meanwhile, 19 people died in Bihar state from the recent heat wave, according to Times Now.

The deaths are the latest toll from India’s extreme heat wave, which has sent temperatures soaring above 50C (122F) across parts of the country. They hit a high of 52.9C at one observatory in New Delhi on Wednesday, sending peak electricity demand surging in the country’s capital.

State officials from Bihar and Odisha couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. An official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare didn’t confirm the deaths but said the ministry had been carrying out awareness activities related to the heat.

The searing heat has overwhelmed authorities in many Indian cities and complicated the management of India’s massive six-week election, which finishes with a seventh and final phase of voting on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India on Friday reported four polling officials died due to high temperatures in the city of Arrah, in Bihar, citing a regional official.

