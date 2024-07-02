(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is back on track in reducing economic inequality, helped by increased social welfare support, according to government data.

The gap between household spending among the rich- and low-income Indonesians measured by the Gini coefficient, has narrowed to a post-pandemic low of 0.379 from 0.388 last year, data from the country’s statistics agency BPS show. The lower the number, the greater the level of equality, according to the index developed by Italian statistician Corrado Gini in 1912.

The narrowing inequality places the government in good stead to meet its goal of further reducing the gap to 0.37 in 2025. Over the last decade, Indonesia had made strides in addressing economic disparities, but the pandemic temporarily disrupted the trend.

Part of the reason is social aid, which climbed by 12.4% this year from 2023 to 496 trillion rupiah ($30.3 billion). That level was comparable to the support provided by the government in the early days of the pandemic.

Of late, the government also observed a decline in spending among the top 20% of earners while the low-and-middle class boosted consumption.

Despite these improvements, urbanized areas still exhibit higher inequality, with a Gini ratio of 0.399 compared to 0.306 in rural areas.

--With assistance from Norman Harsono.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.