ING Targets 14% Return on Equity as It Seeks to Boost Fee Income

(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV expects rising profitability as it seeks to grow fee income.

The Dutch lender is targeting a return on equity of 14% in 2027, according to a statement for its capital markets day on Monday. It also set a goal of €5 billion ($5.3 billion) in fees.

ING’s shares rose as much as 2.4% in Amsterdam.

Like many other European banks, ING has been benefiting from higher interest rates over the past two years. But the European Central Bank has started cutting rates and ING is now seeking to offset that decline by growing other business lines.

ING will deliver €1 billion of additional fee income by 2027, the bank said on Monday. It plans to achieve this by adding clients and changing pricing.

It also said it will consider M&A if a deal “accelerates strategy execution and fits stringent criteria.”

The bank’s return on equity stood at 12.8% in the first quarter. ING has projected that to be more than 12% in the current year.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“ING’s raised 14% return on equity goal for 2027 ahead of its capital markets day looks over-reliant on delivery of 4-5% annual revenue growth — which we consider unachievable in a rate-cutting environment — and may fail to trigger substantial estimate upgrades vs. consensus at 12.5% (2026). Greater emphasis on growth in the more profitable retail bank makes strategic sense, but cost growth (3-4% annually targeted) and the wholesale bank look to remain key drags.”

— Philip Richards, BI Senior Industry Analyst

ING renewed its pledge to lower its so-called common equity Tier 1 ratio to about 12.5% by the end of 2025 and vowed to achieve a cost income ratio of between 52% and 54% in 2027.

“We increase capital allocation to our retail business while focusing on growth combined with improving capital efficiency in wholesale banking,” the bank said in its statement.

The 2027 guidance points to upgrades on higher revenue, RBC Europe analyst Anke Reingen said in a note to clients. “The message on capital is unchanged,” she said.

