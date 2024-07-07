(Bloomberg) -- Several people were injured in an accident during repair work on Iran’s Sahand destroyer, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The incident likely occurred during repairs to Sahand’s propulsion system or its ballast tank at the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Fars reported. Unconfirmed images posted by local media showed the 96-meter (315-foot) vessel capsized in port.

The warship tilted and had become partially submerged, but can be refloated and repaired, according to Fars.

The Sahand joined Iran’s Navy fleet in 2018 and is equipped with cruise missiles and stealth technologies designed to evade enemy radars, according to state media.

The frigate recently led a flotilla of Iranian vessels deployed to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the region.

